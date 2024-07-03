New in the Shortcuts Library: Apple Developer shortcuts

New in the Shortcuts Library, I’ve just updated my folder of Apple Developer shortcuts (yet again) to a new set I’ve been using since WWDC:

Web links

For quick access to the main developer video website, sessions by topic or year, and to search, these shortcuts will suit you well:

Show all Apple Developer videos: Opens to the “All Videos” page on the Apple Developer website so you browse the entire scope of what’s offered.

Browse WWDC videos by year: Presents a list of categories from Apple’s developer pages, then reformats the option of your choosing into the URL for that category and opens it.

Browse Apple Developer topics: Presents a list of categories from Apple’s developer pages, then reformats the option of your choosing into the URL for that category and opens it.

Search Apple Developer sessions: Asks you to enter a search query, then URL encodes the result, and opens the results on the web.



AppleScript commands

For folks wanting direct access to features in the Apple Developer app for the Mac, these shortcuts use AppleScript to open the app and trigger keyboard shortcuts for all the main functions – these are great for Stream Deck users:

Session setup

Once you’re ready to watch sessions, these shortcuts make it easy to get set up on your Apple TV or Mac for a first-run, then a second pass to screenshot relevant information, and finally a way to scrape the titles from all the sessions you’ve saved, for referencing later:

Open Developer TV: Opens the Apple Developer app for Apple TV so you can view bookmarks, browse presentations, and search for topics. When run from Mac, maximizes the window to Full Screen.

Prep for session screenshots: Resizes the Apple Developer window to the second screen at my preferred size for taking screenshots, then opens Craft and centers it on the main display.

Scrape session titles: For a given list of Apple Developer session URLs, this will iterate through each, grabbing the name of the webpage, cleaning it up, and reformatting it into a Markdown list before copying that to your clipboard.



Check out the folder of Apple Developer shortcuts on the Shortcuts Library.