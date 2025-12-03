Updated in the Shortcuts Library: Apple Music Replay shortcuts

With the release of Apple Music Replay for 2025, I've updated my folder of shortcuts with the new playlist – plus the Replay All Time playlist added to the service in June.

I’ve just updated a folder in the Shortcuts Library — my set of Apple Music Replay shortcuts, adding the Replay 2025 playlist and the Replay All Time playlist added in June 2025:

  • Play my Replay All Time playlist: Plays the preselected Replay All Time playlist on Shuffle, which curates your top tracks across the years into a single playlist.
  • Play my Replay 2025: Plays the preselected Replay 2025 playlist on Shuffle. This time? Even more dance, plus more hip-hop.

Check out the folder of Apple Music Replay shortcuts on the Shortcuts Library.

