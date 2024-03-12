Save On 250 Apps with Indie App Sales’ Spring 2024 Release

Indie App Sales is back again for Spring 2024, offering discounts on a wide range of apps from independent developers for Tuesday—Wednesday of this week (March 12 & 13).

This period, there are over 250 apps participating, each offering their own discounts and sales as part of the program on up-front prices and in-app purchases.

Each entry comes with the app name, icon, developer, description, category, and relevant links to the App Store, website, or social media.

The site shows all the apps in a large table, and you can use the custom filters on the database to find the apps relevant to you – or use Command + F to search by keyword.

Check out IndieAppSales.com, and use #IndieAppSales if you’re sharing about a great app you found – and don’t forget to rate your new apps on the App Store!