From episode 2 of my new members-only podcast:

Covering July 17 through August 31, this second member episode recaps everything I’ve shared this summer – and includes teasers for my in-progress workflows coming to the Catalog soon.

To follow the show, sign up to become a member and get your custom URL to add to your podcast player of choice.

Or, listen to the full episode below:

This content is marked as members-only – you’ll need a membership to access it.