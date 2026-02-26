Sponsor Apple Intelligence Automators

CommunityKit • San Jose • June 9

The premier annual meetup for Apple Intelligence, App Intents, Siri, and Shortcuts – held the day after the WWDC keynote, when the conversation is at its peak.

Inaugural Event, 2025

200+ Registrations 100+ Attendees #1 Largest CommunityKit meetup

About The Event

Apple Intelligence Automators brings together developers, journalists, and power users to dig into the year’s most consequential changes to Apple Intelligence and App Intents, while the news is fresh.

This is a great opportunity to get your brand in front of an audience that is technical, engaged, and passionate – they are actively planning the future of their app’s development and are engaged in re-evaluating the tools & platforms they’ll use for the next year.

The event is hosted Tuesday, June 9 from 2-4pm by Matthew Cassinelli, who has a prior background on the Workflow team at Apple. This year’s event will be particularly high-energy given the anticipated release of the new Siri (finally) – there will be plenty to discuss.

CommunityKit is a free alternative to WWDC, hosted in Main Street Cupertino within walking distance of Apple Park.

Sponsorship Tiers

Top Billing Lead sponsor $2,500 Available Top Billing Lead sponsor $2,500 Available Supporting Community sponsors $500 4 Available

Sponsorship Details

Top Billing Lead sponsor Prominent placement on the event invitation

On-screen logo for the full duration

In-person ad read at the start of the event

Mention at the close of the event Supporting Community sponsor Placement on the event invitation

On-screen logo for the full duration

Brief mention during the event

Interested?