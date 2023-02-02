One Thing bundle
Mutli-tool for controlling One Thing in the Menu Bar of your Mac.
Below is the full list of members-only bundle shortcuts – these combine the full power of each folder into a single shortcut.
If you’re a member, sign in here to access the shortcuts – or check out the extras page for the other perks.
If you’re not a member, join here.
Mutli-tool for controlling One Thing in the Menu Bar of your Mac.
Bundle shortcut for interacting with every part of Ivory for Mastodon.
Presents a menu to open every section of Mastodon, plus convert profiles as needed.
Shortcuts that deep link into various aspects of the Instagram experience.
Shortcuts for utilizing your device’s camera to take pictures and zoom in on things.
Shortcuts for utilizing the Halide app’s actions to open into their specialized camera modes.
Shortcuts for interacting with the core experience of the Photos app.
Shortcuts for managing the animated GIF experience on Apple devices.
Shortcuts for changing playback destination across your speakers for any audio.
Shortcuts for managing your health and interacting directly with the Health app.
Shortcuts for tapping into the Weather app and pulling current conditions.
Shortcuts for taking advantage of the types of reminders available in the Reminders app.
Shortcuts for taking advantage of iPad-only features from Apple.
Shortcuts for opening deep into the Discord app on desktop and mobile.
Shortcuts for creating quick reminders for the different stages of doing laundry.
Shortcuts to get you started with the Tags experience in Reminders.
Shortcuts for viewing entertainment apps on your mobile devices.
Shortcuts for a smoother experience with the core YouTube app.
Shortcuts for a deeper experience with YouTube playlists utilized at scale.
Shortcuts for improving your TikTok experience on mobile.
Shortcuts for tuning into livestreams hosted on Twitch.
Shortcuts for controlling the primary experience with your Apple TV.
Shortcuts for managing playback of currently-active media on an Apple TV.
Shortcuts for quick playback of shows and episodes from the Podcasts app.