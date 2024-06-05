Exploring Conferences: Preparing for WWDC 2024! »

From Rudrank Riyam:
This week will be my third time landing at the San Francisco International Airport to be around San Jose and meet developers from around the world.
I went to WWDC back in 2019 as a scholar and attended community events last year because I did not get the golden ticket.
However, this time, I got one to attend WWDC 2024!
I love impromptu planning, but, I still want to have an idea of how to make the best out of this US trip. After a lot of thinking, it turns out this is what makes me happy:
- Hang out with old friends I made last year!
- Enjoy with friends from X (formerly Twitter) whom I am excited to meet this year IRL, and
- Meet new people!
Great post – this is definitely why I go to WWDC every year.