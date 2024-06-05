Exploring Conferences: Preparing for WWDC 2024! »

From Rudrank Riyam:

This week will be my third time landing at the San Francisco International Airport to be around San Jose and meet developers from around the world.

I went to WWDC back in 2019 as a scholar and attended community events last year because I did not get the golden ticket.

However, this time, I got one to attend WWDC 2024!

I love impromptu planning, but, I still want to have an idea of how to make the best out of this US trip. After a lot of thinking, it turns out this is what makes me happy: