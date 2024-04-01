Get Tickets to Regal Mystery Movies in April

A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of seeing Wicked Little Letters in theaters ahead of release thanks to Regal Cinemas’ Mystery Movies, a series they put on that lets fans buy $5 tickets to an unknown movie (usually an upcoming film).

Now, for April 2024, they’ve put out tickets for three more Monday Mystery Movie nights, each linked below – I just happened to be checking their site out and these aren’t even listed on the main portal yet:

If you’re subscribed to Regal Unlimited like I am, you can get the tickets “free” with your pass.

Plus, if you want to check out Mystery Movies in the future, you can use my shortcut that takes you back to the bookmarked page.

Check out Monday Mystery Movies from Regal and check out my folder of Regal Cinemas shortcuts.