Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter – Worth It?

I am now the proud owner of a "Hiboy S2 Pro Daily Commuting Electric Scooter" thanks to this video and Facebook Marketplace.

From KayakDIY on YouTube:

Hiboy S2 Pro Daily Commuting Electric Scooter costs way less than Ninebot Max even though it offers very similar features.

At time of filming S2 Pro is only $499 on both Hiboy Website u0026 Amazon! Ninebot Max claims to have a 40 mile range, but most Ninebot testing show only 21-22 mile range. Hiboy advertises an impressive 25 mile range and costs WAY LESS than the Ninebot. Is the Hiboy S2 Pro electric scooter too good to be true? I will say we were surprised with the results and experience. Then we bumped into other Hiboy e-scooter owners and asked them for a real review.

Linking this because this simple review/comparison helped me decide to pick up a set of two from Facebook Marketplace – I am now an e-scooter guy.

Watch the video on YouTube1.

