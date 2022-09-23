iPad Pros: Shortcuts for iPadOS 16 (Parts 1 and 2)

Yours truly on iPad Pros episodes 149 and 151:

Matthew Cassinelli is back for our 5th annual catchup on what’s new with Shortcuts! In this first part we catchup on how he sees the iPad, all of the updates Apple rolled out after the initial releases for Shortcuts last year, and begin our discussion on what’s new with Shortcuts for iPadOS 16, iOS 16, MacOS Ventura, and watchOS 9.

If you want to listen to our past episodes; check out episodes 41, 42, 58, 90, 91, and 122.