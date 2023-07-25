New in the Shortcuts Library: Camera app shortcuts

I’ve just added a new folder to the Shortcuts Library — my set of Camera app shortcuts – built off the Open Camera action new in iOS 17 developer beta 4 which lets users select a specific camera mode to open each time.

Use these with Siri, the Shortcuts widget, Spotlight, or the app to quickly access the mode you need – they work particularly well in new Lock Screen widget too:

Check out the folder of Camera app shortcuts in the Shortcuts Library.