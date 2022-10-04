How To Automate Your Podcast (Shortcuts Live with special guest Stephen Robles)

Join me and special guest Stephen Robles of AppleInsider as we work on shortcuts for managing a podcast — we’ll be live Wednesday, October 5th at 1pm PT / 4pm ET.

Stephen runs the AppleInsider podcast, a top-charting technology podcast from the folks who cover everything Apple — and I’m sharing my podcasting workflows that I built over the course of hosting 150+ episodes across my past shows Supercomputer and Smart Tech Today (and being a guest on various other shows).

We’ll be talking about podcast production, how to use the Podcasts app actions in Shortcuts, and how to take advantage of Apple’s Podcast Marketing Tools.

Join us in the chat to ask questions, share your favorite podcasts, or just say hi!

