31 More Apps From Apple Vision Pro Developers

I collected even more app links from developers sharing their updates with me – make sure to follow people from their profiles!
  • February 12

Last week, I shared a great set of apps for Apple Vision Pro from developers who shared their links on Threads.

However, since I am apparently somewhat blending reality and spatial computing, I apparently forgot to collect the other half the people I asked – here’s more apps you can try on the headset:

  1. Everlog – Daily journal: App Store | Social
  2. MoneyCoach – Budget planner: App Store | Social
  3. CamPlan – 3D home layouts: App Store | Social
  4. No Meat Today – Meatless tracking: App Store | Social
  5. Decky Dashboard – Social columns: App Store | Social
  6. NowPlaying – IMDb for music : App Store | Social
  7. Numerics – Business dashboard: App Store | Social
  8. Mercury Weather – Visualize weather: App Store | Social
  9. Bezel – iPhone mirroring: App Store | Social
  10. Timely – Virtual spatial clock: App Store | Social
  11. Tizipizi – Time zone converter: App Store | Social
  12. Study Snacks – Vocabulary and learning: App Store | Social
  13. JigSpace – 3D presentations: App Store | Social
  14. TV Launcher – Launch US channels: App Store | Social
  15. TV Remote – Universal Remote: App Store | Social
  16. AppJournal – Log developer achievements: App Store | Social
  17. Ambre – Recipes and cooking: App Store | Social
  18. LookUp – Visual dictionary: App Store | Social
  19. The Assembler – Learn coding with pixel art: App Store | Social
  20. Chess Dreams – Immersive chess: App Store | Social
  21. FilmNoir – Track films and TV shows: App Store | Social
  22. Heypster – GIF platform without tracking: App Store | Social
  23. Minghin – 3D memory game: App Store | Social
  24. Ploppy Pairs – Cute pairing game: App Store | Social
  25. Where is Ploppy? – Cute hidden object game: App Store | Social
  26. CrossCraft – Craft crosswords on topics you love: App Store | Social
  27. Orbit Meditation – Immersive meditation: App Store | Social
  28. Email Me – Fastest way to capture notes: App Store | Social
  29. amuz – Swipe through immersive photos: App Store | Social
  30. Focus – Minimalist pomodoro timer: App Store | Social
  31. Sunlight – Daily key observable events: App Store | Social

Check out the first post “26 New Apps for Apple Vision Pro” and check out the Apple Vision Pro tag on my website – I have many more apps to share coming soon!

