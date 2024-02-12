31 More Apps From Apple Vision Pro Developers

Last week, I shared a great set of apps for Apple Vision Pro from developers who shared their links on Threads.
However, since I am apparently somewhat blending reality and spatial computing, I apparently forgot to collect the other half the people I asked – here’s more apps you can try on the headset:
- Everlog – Daily journal: App Store | Social
- MoneyCoach – Budget planner: App Store | Social
- CamPlan – 3D home layouts: App Store | Social
- No Meat Today – Meatless tracking: App Store | Social
- Decky Dashboard – Social columns: App Store | Social
- NowPlaying – IMDb for music : App Store | Social
- Numerics – Business dashboard: App Store | Social
- Mercury Weather – Visualize weather: App Store | Social
- Bezel – iPhone mirroring: App Store | Social
- Timely – Virtual spatial clock: App Store | Social
- Tizipizi – Time zone converter: App Store | Social
- Study Snacks – Vocabulary and learning: App Store | Social
- JigSpace – 3D presentations: App Store | Social
- TV Launcher – Launch US channels: App Store | Social
- TV Remote – Universal Remote: App Store | Social
- AppJournal – Log developer achievements: App Store | Social
- Ambre – Recipes and cooking: App Store | Social
- LookUp – Visual dictionary: App Store | Social
- The Assembler – Learn coding with pixel art: App Store | Social
- Chess Dreams – Immersive chess: App Store | Social
- FilmNoir – Track films and TV shows: App Store | Social
- Heypster – GIF platform without tracking: App Store | Social
- Minghin – 3D memory game: App Store | Social
- Ploppy Pairs – Cute pairing game: App Store | Social
- Where is Ploppy? – Cute hidden object game: App Store | Social
- CrossCraft – Craft crosswords on topics you love: App Store | Social
- Orbit Meditation – Immersive meditation: App Store | Social
- Email Me – Fastest way to capture notes: App Store | Social
- amuz – Swipe through immersive photos: App Store | Social
- Focus – Minimalist pomodoro timer: App Store | Social
- Sunlight – Daily key observable events: App Store | Social
Check out the first post “26 New Apps for Apple Vision Pro” and check out the Apple Vision Pro tag on my website – I have many more apps to share coming soon!