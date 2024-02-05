Check Out 26 New Apps for Apple Vision Pro From These Developers

On Friday, for Apple Vision Pro release day, I called for developers to share their new apps for the platform – below are those results:
P.S. Make sure to check out the Threads links and follow the developers!
- MindNode Next – Spatial brainstorming: App Store | Threads | Web
- Odio – Soundscape ornaments: App Store | Threads
- LongPlay – Album art wall: App Store | Threads
- Spatial Sprinkles – Confetti cannon: App Store | Threads
- RuneStone – Text editor: App Store | Threads
- Day Ahead – 3D calendar timeline: App Store | Threads
- Liftoff – Watch space launches: App Store | Threads
- Bills to Budget – Expense and spending tracker: App Store | Threads
- Finalist – Daily Planner: App Store | Threads | Web
- Magnet Crop – Crop screenshots: App Store | Threads
- Flowriter – Writer’s retreat: App Store | Threads
- STAK! – Spatial stacking: App Store | Threads
- Cricket Scores Live Matches – Game tracker & visualizer: App Store | Threads
- Spindown – Life tracker: App Store | Threads
- PDF Viewer – Annotation expert: App Store | Threads | Web
- Project Graveyard – Final resting place for abandoned projects: App Store | Threads
- Kineo – Flipbook Animations: App Store | Threads
- TimeCube Spatial Clock – 3D clock: App Store | Threads
- Cone of Shame – Restrict your peripheral vision: App Store | Threads
- Citations – Lightweight reference creation: App Store | Threads
- Chronicling – Life logging/habit tracker: App Store | Threads
- Sequel – Media tracker: App Store | Threads
- Spatial Effects – FX particle emitter: App Store | Threads
- Mango 5Star – View your 5-star reviews: App Store | Threads
- Spruce Up – Decorate your shared space: App Store | Threads
- Vibescape – Immersive meditation: App Store | Threads
Also, this is by no means a comprehensive list of Apple Vision Pro apps I’m testing – I have many, many more installed currently. Come back to the Apple Vision Pro tag on my site for more coverage soon!