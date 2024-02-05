Check Out 26 New Apps for Apple Vision Pro From These Developers

The new Apple Vision Pro has shipped and developers are excitedly sharing updates to their apps for the new platform – check out this set from Threads.
  • February 5

On Friday, for Apple Vision Pro release day, I called for developers to share their new apps for the platform – below are those results:

P.S. Make sure to check out the Threads links and follow the developers!

  1. MindNode Next – Spatial brainstorming: App Store | Threads | Web
  2. Odio – Soundscape ornaments: App Store | Threads
  3. LongPlay – Album art wall: App Store | Threads
  4. Spatial Sprinkles – Confetti cannon: App Store | Threads
  5. RuneStone – Text editor: App Store | Threads
  6. Day Ahead – 3D calendar timeline: App Store | Threads
  7. Liftoff – Watch space launches: App Store | Threads
  8. Bills to Budget – Expense and spending tracker: App Store | Threads
  9. Finalist – Daily Planner: App Store | Threads | Web
  10. Magnet Crop – Crop screenshots: App Store | Threads
  11. Flowriter – Writer’s retreat: App Store | Threads
  12. STAK! – Spatial stacking: App Store | Threads
  13. Cricket Scores Live Matches – Game tracker & visualizer: App Store | Threads
  14. Spindown – Life tracker: App Store | Threads
  15. PDF Viewer – Annotation expert: App Store | Threads | Web
  16. Project Graveyard – Final resting place for abandoned projects: App Store | Threads
  17. Kineo – Flipbook Animations: App Store | Threads
  18. TimeCube Spatial Clock – 3D clock: App Store | Threads
  19. Cone of Shame – Restrict your peripheral vision: App Store | Threads
  20. Citations – Lightweight reference creation: App Store | Threads
  21. Chronicling – Life logging/habit tracker: App Store | Threads
  22. Sequel – Media tracker: App Store | Threads
  23. Spatial Effects – FX particle emitter: App Store | Threads
  24. Mango 5Star – View your 5-star reviews: App Store | Threads
  25. Spruce Up – Decorate your shared space: App Store | Threads
  26. Vibescape – Immersive meditation: App Store | Threads

Also, this is by no means a comprehensive list of Apple Vision Pro apps I’m testing – I have many, many more installed currently. Come back to the Apple Vision Pro tag on my site for more coverage soon!

View the original post on Threads.

