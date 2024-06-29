App Intents: Grouping Parent Parameters Using a Unified Entity Approach

From Quentin Zervaas, developer of Streaks, on their blog Crunchy Bagel in a post titled “Migrating Widget Configurations with Parent Parameters to use AppIntent”:

In order to model this in an App Entity using parameterSummary, we would then need a different summary for every task type (“automatic”, “specific”, “next on page”, “next in category”), as well as accounting for each chart type. This is 8 combinations.

Now consider another of our widgets: the “Tasks” widget. This lets you choose up to 4 different tasks, and has the same options:

The structure of the Tasks widget, which shows different task selection options based on the task1type, task2type, task3type, task4type values.

In this case, there would be 16 combinations, which really doesn’t scale well. It’s extremely hard to maintain and is inflexible if future changes are needed.

To solve this, I introduced a new type called TaskTypeAppEntity, which encapsulates the four different types (automatic, specific, next on page, next in category) in a single entity:

struct TaskTypeAppEntity: AppEntity, Identifiable { static let typeDisplayRepresentation: TypeDisplayRepresentation = "Task Type" let id: TaskTypeAppEntityIdentifier var title: String var displayRepresentation: DisplayRepresentation { .init(title: .init(stringLiteral: title)) } static let defaultQuery = TaskTypeAppEntityQuery() } enum TaskTypeAppEntityIdentifier { case automatic case task(TaskID) case category(CategoryID) case page(PageID) }

When building the defaultQuery, it’s just a case of including all of the options in that query. You can even group it into separate sections: