Michael Gorbach, engineering manager on the Shortcuts team:

For those that have adopted App Intents in their apps, or are considering it: What are the main frustrations / limitations you have hit? FB numbers are great, but in this case not required!

Now’s the perfect time after 2 developer betas and the public beta on the horizon – if you have something to voice to Apple about App Shortcuts, now is the time!

