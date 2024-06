From Tim Chaten on mastodon.social:

This is for me the perfect MacPad bag/sleeve – wish there were more dual sleeves out there – https://a.co/d/izdqZi4.

I just got this for WWDC to separate my computers from my camera bags – thanks for the recommendation, Tim.

Everyone else, go listen to his podcast, iPad Pros.

View the post and get the bag on Amazon.