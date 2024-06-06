How to Use ChatGPT With Siri on Your iPhone »

Nelson Aguilar from CNET shares how to take advantage of all that ChatGPT has to offer – using today's tech, like Shortcuts.

From Nelson Aguilar at CNET:

You don’t have to wait to start using ChatGPT with Siri on your iPhone.

If the rumors are true, Apple will be integrating Open AI’s ChatGPT into iOS 18 in one way or another. This and other AI announcements could be on tap at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, which you can watch live next week on June 10. But even if the ChatGPT integration with Siri is announced, we most likely won’t see iOS 18 released broadly until later this year.

Still, if you have the ChatGPT app on your iPhone, you can integrate it with Siri right now. Here’s what you need and how to do it.

Don’t forget to try my ChatGPT shortcuts too.

View the original.

Posts You Might Like

How I Lost My iPad

How I Lost My iPad

Summary of my two posts June 17th - 23rd both here and on The Sweet Setup. Plus, I linked to workflow shared on my first podcast appearance.
Read More