Apple USB-C to SD Card Reader »

The USB-C to SD Card Reader transfers high-resolution photos and videos at UHS-II speeds to your USB-C enabled Mac, iPad, or iPhone. Designed so it won’t block your other ports, it works with UHS-II SD cards and is backward compatible with other SD cards and adapters.

For years, Apple didn’t make these anymore and relied on a third-party model from SanDisk (which I still use). However, since I always lose the dang thing right when I need it most, I figured I should get another ahead of WWDC.

