Apple Will Revamp Siri to Catch Up to Its Chatbot Competitors »

From The New York Times (summary from Techmeme):

Sources: Apple made generative AI a tent-pole project after Craig Federighi and John Giannandrea spent weeks testing ChatGPT and found Siri to be antiquated — Apple plans to announce that it will bring generative A.I. to iPhones after the company’s most significant reorganization in a decade.

Nothing much has been said beyond earlier reports, but the reality of it coming so soon has me stoked.

