How to Pin Links in Apple Messages »

  • August 16

From John Gruber on Daring Fireball:

When you pin a link, you can refer back to it in the profile details for the contact(s) in that thread. That’s the popover you get by:

  • Tapping the user avatar in the center of the top navigation bar on iOS.
  • Clicking the “i”-in-circle Info button on MacOS.

Scroll down in that popover and there’s a section for pins, right above the section showing all photos in the conversation.

Gruber goes on with a few updates to the post to explain all the oddities with how the feature is currently implemented – the feature is a good idea in theory, though.

View the linked post on Daring Fireball and read the original piece on AppleInsider.

 

