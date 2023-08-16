How to Pin Links in Apple Messages »

From John Gruber on Daring Fireball:

When you pin a link, you can refer back to it in the profile details for the contact(s) in that thread. That’s the popover you get by:

Tapping the user avatar in the center of the top navigation bar on iOS.

Clicking the “i”-in-circle Info button on MacOS.

Scroll down in that popover and there’s a section for pins, right above the section showing all photos in the conversation.