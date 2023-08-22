Tesla app adds Shortcuts support for vehicle controls »

From Not A Tesla App (via The Verge):

The full list of supported vehicle controls include: Bioweapon Defense Mode

Camp Mode

Defrost

Dog Mode

Precondition Vehicle

Set Seat Heater (seat position and heat level)

Set Temperature (choose climate temperature)

Vent Windows

Set Media Volume

Emissions Test

Close All Windows

Flash Lights

Honk Horn

Lock/Unlock

Open Frunk

Open/Close Charge Port

Open/Close Door (Model X)

Open/Close Rear Trunk

Sentry Mode

Set Charge Limit

Start/Stop Charging

Regardless of, well, ~everything~ associated with this, I am certainly jealous of any car owners who can automate their vehicle with Shortcuts.

Having just reviewed Apple’s documentation for how to Design great actions for Shortcuts, Siri, and Suggestions, these actions could use some improvement – actions like “Set __ Mode” or “Open ___” should be grouped under single actions using parameter relationships, not have individual actions per function.

