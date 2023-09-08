iOS 17: How to Choose Which App Siri Uses to Send a Message »

  • September 8

From Tim Hardwick at MacRumors:

If “Use with Ask Siri” is enabled for a particular app, you can manually choose it each time you ask the voice assistant to send a message. Here’s how.

  1. Activate Siri by saying “Hey Siri” or just “Siri,” or by pressing and holding the Side button on your iPhone until the Siri orb appears on the screen.
  2. Ask Siri to send a message to one of your contacts.
  3. In the message card that appears at the top of the screen, tap the Messages icon next to the person’s name.
  4. Tap another compatible messaging app in the dropdown to select it.
  5. Type your message in the input field, then tap Send

Nice – I’m surprised at how well-integrated this is into the Siri UI.

View the post.

 

Posts You Might Like