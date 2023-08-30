OverPicture gives easy access to Picture-in-Picture on macOS, iOS, and iPadOS »

From Pedro José Periera Vieito on Mastodon last month:

Introducing OverPicture for iOS & iPadOS! It supports all the features from the macOS version: • Play any web video in Picture-In-Picture mode. • Custom button in players like YouTube. • Keyboard shortcut support! Available on App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/overpicture-for-safari/id1188020834

Great little extension that lives right in your Safari toolbar on both desktop and mobile, and inside the YouTube player on web – you can also control it by pressing P while watching a video. Only $4.00 (at the time of writing).

