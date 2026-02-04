Pro-Tip: Close Your Shortcuts To Make Them Run Faster

If you're fatigued by the animation in long-running shortcuts, my tip for you is: run it without opening it first.

Daniel Kuntz on X:

As much as I love shaders, I think a big reason “terminal UI” is trendy is because we’re fatigued by bloated, goopy, animation heavy frontend. It’s refreshing to use something instantaneous.

While he’s referencing using Claude Code, being “fatigued by bloated, goopy, animation heavy frontend” reminded me of the following:

The Shortcuts app runs slower if the shortcut is open because it has to animate the actions running.

Especially for long-running, complicated shortcuts with Repeat actions, your shortcut can complete significantly faster if you simply close it (or, don’t open it in the first place). Instead run it from the library view, Spotlight, or the Menu Bar on Mac and it won’t have to animate all the steps.

*~The more you know~*

Follow-up: Daniel has a perfect reply:

Sounds like you need to hire a Tech Lead Manager to drive performance for internal frameworks and subsystems that enable action running on Apple platforms

Well-played.