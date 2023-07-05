Shortcuts For My Top 10 Shows on Apple TV+

I just finished rewatching Foundation this week ahead of its second season coming soon, and in the process found myself wanting a shortcut back to the show.

While the TV app donates actions to “Resume” any show you’re currently watching, I wanted to find a permanent way to open into any show from the set of Apple TV+ Originals.

Thankfully, in the TV app, there’s a Share sheet option that allowed me to use Copy Link and pull out URLs for each show.

I went through my favorite 10 shows that Apple has made so far and made shortcuts for the whole set (ordered by primary color, not rank):

View the folder of Apple TV Original shortcuts.