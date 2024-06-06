This Tuesday: My Shortcuts User Group Meetup at WWDC »

From yours truly:
Hello developers, creators, and Apple enthusiasts in the Bay Area – let’s gather together for an informal Shortcuts User Group meetup to talk post-WWDC in downtown San Jose on Tuesday, June 11 from 3-5 pm.
Let’s talk Shortcuts, WWDC, and all things Apple – plus, I’ll have gear from my Elgato partnership to give away to attendees – including the Prompter and Stream Deck Neo.
Gear is here, and I’m getting packed – this is going to be fun!
Tickets for the back patio are almost gone – get yours today!