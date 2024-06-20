Apple releases new Final Cut Camera app, plus smart updates to Final Cut Pro for iPad and Mac »

From Apple Newsroom:

Today, Apple released Final Cut Pro for iPad 2, transforming iPad into an even more powerful production studio, and Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 with important artificial intelligence-driven organizational updates that make workflows more efficient.

On the Live Multicam feature and Final Cut Camera app:

With the all-new Live Multicam feature, users can wirelessly connect and preview up to four cameras at once, all in one place. Using a combination of iPhone and iPad devices, users will have a director’s view of each camera and manual control of their preferences using the all-new pro app Final Cut Camera. Final Cut Camera powers Live Multicam and also works as a standalone recording app on iPhone and iPad, with the ability to adjust settings like manual focus, shutter speed, ISO, and more.

On Final Cut Pro for iPad 2:

For more storage flexibility while working with large files, Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 now supports external projects, a top-requested feature.2 Users can create new projects or open an existing project without taking up internal storage space.

On Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8:

Enhance Light and Color automatically adjusts video for color correction, while Smooth Slo-Mo intelligently blends video frames for the highest-quality movement. Also, new organizational tools improve efficiencies in post-production workflows, including custom names for color corrections and video effects in the inspector; the ability to search for and navigate to clips with missing media or effects in the timeline index; and text-based timeline search with information like reel, scene, camera angle, and more

