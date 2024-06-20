Arc Search Updated To Be Usable on iPad, Tablet Design Comes Later »

From Julia Roggatz at The Browser Company (and formerly of Muse) in a thread on Twitter:

Arc on iPad is here! 🚀

(Well, sort of…)

We heard you loud and clear, and today’s update of Arc Search will finally be usable on your iPad.

Arc Search was designed for your phone, and we’ll continue to make it our core mission to bring you the best browsing experience on the go.

But so many of you have asked for a better experience on the iPad as well, and we don’t want to keep you waiting.

Arc Search now comes with an iPad version that has all your favorite features and a browsing experience that’s streamlined for a larger screen.

[…]

While we hope to eventually explore a version of “Arc on iPad” that’s reimagined for the tablet form factor from the ground up, we wanted to give you something that we can build fast, and that you can use today.