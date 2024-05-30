Keychron launches ‘Ultra-Slim’ keyboards for Mac w/ 1,200-hour battery life, USB-C, 2.4GHz wireless »

From Michael Potuck at 9to5Mac:

The new Keychron Ultra-Slim keyboards come in ivory white or space gray with a 100% layout with numpad or a 75% compact model without numpad.

One thing you lose compared to Apple’s Magic Keyboard is the option for Touch ID, but you get a number of benefits Apple doesn’t offer like 2.4GHz connectivity, much longer battery life, and USB-C at less than 50% of the cost.