AirScrobble adds Shortcuts support for Last.FM »

From Tomás Martins on Mastodon in early August:

I’ve just released a new update for AirScrobble, which brings the vast majority of services provided by Last.fm’s API into the Shortcuts app for the first time on an iOS app!

Now you can leverage the data from your Last.fm profile and website in your automations through over 35 easy-to-use and customizable actions, complete with instructions to help you get started. With more than 35 available actions, you can fetch info from songs, artists, charts, and profiles!

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/airscrobble/id1618366994