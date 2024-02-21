Apple Vision Pro Testing: Streaming from Mac

Last week, in a special livestream for members, I tested using the Apple Vision Pro developer strap to capture my perspective in real-time and share what it’s like to use spatial computing:

In this video, I’m testing how to capture, record, and stream using the Apple Vision Pro and Ecamm Live.

This method requires the Apple Developer strap, a USB-C cable (preferably extra long), and QuickTime for Mac, plus Ecamm Live and an Apple Vision Pro.