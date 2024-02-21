Apple Vision Pro Testing: Streaming from Mac

Using the developer strap, I figured out how to capture footage from the Apple Vision Pro in real-time – here's my 1.5+ hour-long livestream.
  • February 21

Last week, in a special livestream for members, I tested using the Apple Vision Pro developer strap to capture my perspective in real-time and share what it’s like to use spatial computing:

In this video, I’m testing how to capture, record, and stream using the Apple Vision Pro and Ecamm Live.

This method requires the Apple Developer strap, a USB-C cable (preferably extra long), and QuickTime for Mac, plus Ecamm Live and an Apple Vision Pro.

Become a member to get access to access to the video, plus:

  • New shortcuts on an ongoing basis
  • Extra ways to browse the catalog when you’re signed in
  • Prerelease notes & workflows I’m putting together

Posts You Might Like