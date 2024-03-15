Here’s how to automate iPhone’s always-on display (with Shortcuts) »

From Michael Potuck at 9to5Mac:

Always-on display Shortcuts You can also set up control of the always-on display in the Shortcuts app – which offers Siri support: Open the Shortcuts app

Tap the + in the top right corner

Choose Add Action

Use the search bar to find “Set Always On Display”

Tap the blue Turn or On buttons to customize what will happen when you run the Shortcut

Tap Done in the top right corner to add your new Shortcut

The article mentions using Focus modes to change the setting as well – you can also use Automations in Shortcuts combined with the action mentioned above.

