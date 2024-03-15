Here’s how to automate iPhone’s always-on display (with Shortcuts) »

9to5Mac has a quick guide on automating the Always On Display for iPhone using Focus modes, the Shortcuts action, and—my addition—Automations.

From Michael Potuck at 9to5Mac:

Always-on display Shortcuts

You can also set up control of the always-on display in the Shortcuts app – which offers Siri support:

  • Open the Shortcuts app
  • Tap the + in the top right corner
  • Choose Add Action
  • Use the search bar to find “Set Always On Display”
  • Tap the blue Turn or On buttons to customize what will happen when you run the Shortcut
  • Tap Done in the top right corner to add your new Shortcut

The article mentions using Focus modes to change the setting as well – you can also use Automations in Shortcuts combined with the action mentioned above.

Check out the piece on 9to5Mac.

