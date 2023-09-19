iOS 17 Ready: 160+ Apps To Download Now

Apple’s iOS 17 is here and, while working on my upcoming Shortcuts updates to be released alongside macOS Sonoma, I spent the rest of my day sharing posts from developers on Mastodon with their app updates.
From that list, plus more apps that mentioned iOS 17 in their app update description (and a few from these replies), I ended up with over 150 apps.
Using some Shortcuts wizardry, I scraped all the App Store links, prices, and app icons to make the following list below, as well as the image for the blog post (I’ll be sharing how I did this all for my membership soon) – enjoy:
- Glucomate glucose tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Sequel entertainment media tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Movie Tracker what to watch – (Free on the App Store)
- Book Tracker bookshelf log – (Free on the App Store)
- MeterStats energy tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Attentive digital wellbeing manager – (Free on the App Store)
- Structured daily planner – (Free on the App Store)
- MediWear medical ID for Apple Watch – ($1.99 on the App Store)
- MediSOS medical alert siren – ($1.99 on the App Store)
- WristBoard Apple Watch keyboard – ($3.99 on the App Store)
- TV Remote universal remote – (Free on the App Store)
- TV Launcher live US channels – ($4.99 on the App Store)
- Music Tracker: Vinyl and CDs collection catalog – (Free on the App Store)
- Personal Best privacy-first workout tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Doppler music player for people who buy music – (Free on the App Store)
- Morpho Converter for measurement conversions – (Free on the App Store)
- Hello There greeting card saver – (Free on the App Store)
- Focus pomodoro timer – (Free on the App Store)
- Artbox for storing hand-crafted memories – (Free on the App Store)
- Rocket Homes real estate – (Free on the App Store)
- Please Don’t Rain weather tracker for important days – (Free on the App Store)
- Music Info shows current track data – ($1.99 on the App Store)
- Plant Daddy 3 to remind you to water your plants – (Free on the App Store)
- Liftin’ weightlifting workout tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Zenitizer meditation timer – (Free on the App Store)
- Race Capture race statistics – (Free on the App Store)
- HabitBoard habit tracker – ($4.99 on the App Store)
- LookUp dictionary – (Free on the App Store)
- Unread RSS feed reader – (Free on the App Store)
- Chronicling flexible event tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- World Clock Widgets aesthetic time zone converter – (Free on the App Store)
- Widgetsmith for endless customization – (Free on the App Store)
- Cheatsheet quick notes – (Free on the App Store)
- Focused Work pomodoro timer – (Free on the App Store)
- Time’s Up! visual timer – (Free on the App Store)
- LockFlow Lock Screen launcher – (Free on the App Store)
- Crouton recipe tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Big Digital Clock Widget with big digital clock widget – (Free on the App Store)
- Launcher interactive quick open tool – (Free on the App Store)
- Study with Subwords vocabulary learning – (Free on the App Store)
- CardPointers credit card point tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Badminton score keeper – (Free on the App Store)
- Ambre hands-free recipe & cooking app – (Free on the App Store)
- FoodNoms food tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Peak 2 personal fitness dashboard – (Free on the App Store)
- Things 3 task manager – ($9.99 on the App Store)
- Timery time tracking with Toggl – (Free on the App Store)
- Thwip soundboard – (Free on the App Store)
- Gola goal tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Actionary for checking Apple Watch health data – (Free on the App Store)
- Trendly sales & trend monitor for App Store developers – (Free on the App Store)
- Paku air quality tracker for Purple Air – (Free on the App Store)
- Söka bucket list tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- StickyWidgets widget notes – (Free on the App Store)
- Tally counter – (Free on the App Store)
- MusicHarbor – (Free on the App Store)
- MusicSmart – ($3.99 on the App Store)
- Play for YouTube – (Free on the App Store)
- MusicBox – ($2.99 on the App Store)
- Landscape for mountaineers and alpinists – (Free on the App Store)
- Mercury Weather widgets and watch – (Free on the App Store)
- AltStore alternative app store – (Free on the Alt Store)
- Tailscale secure remote networking for Apple TV – (Free on the App Store)
- Photo Widget interactive home screen photos – (Free on the App Store)
- Widgle interactive widget puzzles – (Free on the App Store)
- Dice by PCalc dice rolling app – ($1.99 on the App Store)
- Camo Studio streaming app for iPad – (Free on the App Store)
- forScore sheet music reader – ($19.99 on the App Store)
- Stoic journal and diary – (Free on the App Store)
- Amato for staying in touch with loved ones – (Free on the App Store)
- Flighty flight tracker for Apple Watch – (Free on the App Store)
- Halide camera – (Free on the App Store)
- Bills to Budget expense tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Signals for HomeKit smart home controller – (Free on the App Store)
- Highlights PDF reader – (Free on the App Store)
- Channel Keeper for YouTube – (Free on the App Store)
- FitWoody fitness & sleep tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Longplay album player – ($6.00 on the App Store)
- Streaks habit tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Tasks todo list and kanban – (Free on the App Store)
- Just Press Record audio recording and transcription – ($4.99 on the App Store)
- Rise sleep tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Broadcasts internet radio – (Free on the App Store)
- ShortFlow widget launcher – (Free on the App Store)
- CARROT weather alerts and radar – (Free on the App Store)
- Widgy widgets – (Free on the App Store)
- Countdowns event day counter – (Free on the App Store)
- Lumy sun and photography guide – ($6.99 on the App Store)
- Opener open links in apps – ($2.00 on the App Store)
- SanFransymbols SF Symbols app – ($3.99 on the App Store)
- Mockup sketch UI & UX tool – (Free on the App Store)
- Pedometer++ step tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Doneit kanban todo board – (Free on the App Store)
- Overcast podcast player – (Free on the App Store)
- Super Todo’s productivity & organization – (Free on the App Store)
- AirScrobble music tracker for Last.FM – (Free on the App Store)
- Tripsy trip planner – (Free on the App Store)
- Coffee Book – (Free on the App Store)
- Home Widget HomeKit widget dashboard – ($9.99 on the App Store)
- TripIt travel planner – (Free on the App Store)
- Accountit budget tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Noir dark mode for Safari – ($2.99 on the App Store)
- Transcriptionist from Ferrite – ( on the App Store)
- Tide Guide – (Free on the App Store)
- Drafts text capture – (Free on the App Store)
- Bear markdown notes – (Free on the App Store)
- WaterMinder water tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Windy.com weather & radar – (Free on the App Store)
- Timelines time tracking – (Free on the App Store)
- NFC.cool – (Free on the App Store)
- Zones for Training – (Free on the App Store)
- Moment Pro Camera – ($6.99 on the App Store)
- SolarWatch sunrise sunset times – (Free on the App Store)
- PCalc calculator – ($9.99 on the App Store)
- Magica mileage tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- GoodLinks link tracker – ($4.99 on the App Store)
- GoodTask todo list – (Free on the App Store)
- TotK Travel Guide for Zelda – (Free on the App Store)
- Countdown app & widget – (Free on the App Store)
- ActivityBuilder for custom Live Activities – (Free on the App Store)
- Social Stats Widget – (Free on the App Store)
- No Meat Today – (Free on the App Store)
- Countdown day counter – (Free on the App Store)
- Subjects student planner – (Free on the App Store)
- Habit Tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Agenda notes meets calendars – (Free on the App Store)
- TickTick to-do list & calendar – (Free on the App Store)
- My Pollen Forecast – (Free on the App Store)
- HeartWatch heart rate tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Recur subscription manager – (Free on the App Store)
- Sleep Cycle – (Free on the App Store)
- Autosleep – ($5.99 on the App Store)
- Cubox reading & notes – (Free on the App Store)
- CoachyAR – (Free on the App Store)
- Liftlog+ gym workout planner – (Free on the App Store)
- Rent apartments and homes – (Free on the App Store)
- Reality Tasks – (Free on the App Store)
- Link Badges – (Free on the App Store)
- Strides goal tracker – (Free on the App Store)
- Weather Strip – (Free on the App Store)
- Dark Noise sound generator – (Free on the App Store)
- Calzy calculator – ($4.99 on the App Store)
- FilmNoir – (Free on the App Store)
- Timewave flowing timers – (Free on the App Store)
- LockPod music widget – (Free on the App Store)
- CardioBot – (Free on the App Store)
- SugarBot – (Free on the App Store)
- (Not Boring) Vibes – (Free on the App Store)
- (Not Boring) Weather – (Free on the App Store)
- (Not Boring) Habits – (Free on the App Store)
- (Not Boring) Calculator – (Free on the App Store)
- (Not Boring) Timer – (Free on the App Store)
- Stilla skincare assistant – ( on the App Store)
- Platy fun car games – ($0.99 on the App Store)
- Daylight Goals – ($2.99 on the App Store)
- RainViewer – (Free on the App Store)
- WeatherGraph – (Free on the App Store)
- VinylFetish – (Free on the App Store)
- MangoBaby – (Free on the App Store)
- Gentler Streak tracking – (Free on the App Store)
- Pockity budgeting and expense tracking – (Free on the App Store)
P.S. Here’s the full graphic of all the apps: