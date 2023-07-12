All The New Actions for Shortcuts in iOS 17: Multiple Timers, Mail, Passwords, & More

Today, Apple released the first public beta of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma – and with it comes a new set of actions for the Shortcuts app, many of which I first discovered from u/iBanks3’s roundup.

On iOS 17, Shortcuts has new actions for Books, Clock, Scan Documents, Fitness, Freeform, Mail, Photos, Phone, Settings, Tips, and the new Print Center app. Plus, there are also hints of new Camera actions teased in WWDC videos (as seen by u/Portatort).

Here’s the full breakdown of all the actions – those marked with an asterisk (*) work on macOS as well:

Books Find Books

Clock Reset Stopwatch Stop Stopwatch Start Stopwatch Lap Stopwatch

Scan Documents

Fitness Resume Mirrored Workout Mark Mirrored Segment End Workout

Freeform Create new board Open board

Mail Find Message* (currently returning blank messages)

Photos Open Collection

Phone Get Hotspot Password Reset Cellular Data Statistics Toggle Cellular Plan Set Default Voice/Data Set Hotspot Password Find Cellular Plans

Print Center Print Documents*

Select Person (broken in beta 1 and 2)

Settings Show Passwords*

Tips Open Collection

Time Machine Start Time Machine Backup*

Wallpaper Switch Wallpaper



I’ve already released shortcuts for Printing, Photos Collections, Passwords, Stopwatch, and Multiple Timers (with more coming soon) – get early access to the collections during the iOS beta season as part of my membership program.

Get the public beta now, or look for these actions in your Shortcuts app once iOS 17 releases this fall.

P.S. I’ll make sure to update this post if any new actions are added in future betas.