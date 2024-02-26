Multiple Desktops on Mac: Turning Spaces into Home Screens (w/ Rafael Conde)

On Tuesday, February 27th at 12pm PST, I’ll be live with Rafael Conde to discuss how to use multiple desktops and the Spaces feature of macOS to create custom arrangements for your workspaces.

Rafael works at Sketch, a Mac design tool, and develops his own apps as well (check out his site at Rafa.design).

On Mastodon, I saw Rafa post: “We’re sharing how we use the Desktop and how we size/position windows on our Macs on our work Slack and it’s absolute madness.”

I replied “This is extremely my shit. I always want to automate this on Mac but I’ve worked alone for so long I have no idea how people arrange their digital workspaces” and then invited him on the show.

We’ll talk about Mac window management, Spaces, Stage Manager, and, of course, how to utilize these features with Shortcuts.

Join us for the stream – and say hi in the chat!