On Friday, February 23, on the Automators podcast, hosts David Sparks and Rosemary Orchard talked about:

David’s strapped on his Vision Pro and the Automators take a look to see what can (and can not) be automated on Apple’s new platform.

Great episode – good summary of what’s possible with Shortcuts in visionOS 1.0.

Check out Automators in Apple Podcasts or listen to the episode below: