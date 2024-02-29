Apple embraces AI – Will Siri get smart in iOS 18? »

From the Upgrade Podcast on YouTube:

Jason and Myke explore the rumors of AI enhancements to Siri and Spotlight in the upcoming release of iOS 18. Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/qROj1S0DAEY Subscribe to the podcast and support the show at https://relay.fm/upgrade

Great perspectives on AI, Siri, and the potential of the Spotlight brand – something I’ve been pondering as well the last few weeks.

Also, I really love that Jason and Myke are clipping out topics into full videos on YouTube now – I noticed it was much easier to link to this idea than a full episode, given that it already has a custom title, thumbnail, description, and start/stopping point.

