What’s New in Shortcuts – Issue 104

In this issue: iOS 17.4 brings new actions for Action button, new entertainment shortcuts in the Catalog, app updates and videos aplenty, and my discount on Elgato gear.

From Issue 104 of my Shortcuts newsletter:

Welcome to Issue 104 of What’s New in Shortcuts!

We’re far out of the Apple Vision Pro hype cycle and WWDC tickets are in developers’ inboxes already – however, iPad rumors are still swirling for May as well.

iOS 17.4 has been released, which brought new actions to Shortcuts for the Action button, as well a general stability that’s been much needed – there are still Feedback reports to file for 17.5, however.

In the Shortcuts Catalog, I’ve been going deep on entertainment shortcuts, plus Mac window management on the livestream. Plus, I linked to many videos, app updates, and stories worth checking out.

Here’s what’s new in Shortcuts:

Read the full issue on MailerLite.

Posts You Might Like