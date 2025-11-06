Shortcuts Creator Stephen Robles Goes Solo; Sign Up For His Membership

If you’ve seen any linked posts on my blog, you’ve probably seen Stephen Robles – a prolific content creator who’s made a massive impact in the Shortcuts community the last few years. Just last week, Stephen announced that, thanks to the support of his community, he’s gone solo and left his job to pursue YouTube & his Shortcuts membership full-time.

My congratulations to Stephen – he’s an amazing person, a hard worker, and has given me so value with his Shortcuts work.

Here’s what his membership program offers:

Become a member of the community and gain access to my ShortcutsGPT, Shortcut of the Week, searchable Shortcuts database, priority Shortcuts requests, and more!

Watch his announcement video, follow Stephen on YouTube and sign up for Stephen’s membership program to support his independence.