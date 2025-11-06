Ideally, Apple Intelligence Could Query Your Personal Context »

Jason Snell on the Upgrade podcast:

It’s the idea that there’s a personal data trove that you have. And then you’re asking the model to query the contents. […] You know about all this stuff, now do stuff with it.

And if you can do that on device, it’s really powerful. [I]t’s hard to do that in the cloud because you would actually need to upload it to Private Cloud Compute. And that’s a lot of data. So what you want is some parsing to happen on device.

But that’s the dream, right? Is that your phone knows about your stuff and then the LLM that’s running can make uh distinctions based on your stuff.

And ideally the model could potentially, and I know this is wild, I don’t think they’ve talked about it, but ideally the model could query your personal context, get a bunch of related data out, and then send that in a query to the private cloud and have it process it, right? You could have a kind of cherry picking your personal data model on device that then kicks it to the more powerful model to process it and intuit things about it.

There’s lots of ways you could do this. It’s a great idea. It was a great idea in 2024 when they showed it, but they got to do it – is the challenge there.