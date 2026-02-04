Amazon Alexa+ AI assistant now available free for Prime members »

Amazon has rolled out Alexa+ (free if you already have Prime) and shared details like how usage is up 2x.

From Amazon News:

With an entirely new architecture powered by large language models—from both Amazon Nova and Anthropic—Alexa+ is significantly more powerful, and customers are using it in completely new and different ways. They’ve moved from simple, formulaic requests to much deeper, more complex interactions—they’re streaming more music and having deep conversations about discographies, genres, and artists Alexa recommends just for them; they’re settling dinner table debates with a quick question, exploring complex topics, discussing the news of the day, and having deeper ongoing conversations with Alexa (sometimes over days, because Alexa+ can remember context). They are also interacting with Alexa+ in more places, chatting on the go in the Alexa app, and doing deeper research, planning, and generating content at Alexa.com—overall, customers are interacting with Alexa+ more than twice as much.

We’re finally leaving behind simple voice assistants and getting into the era of proper smart assistants.

