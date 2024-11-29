Get High-Quality Mac Accessories with Elgato’s Black Friday Sale

If you’ve ever been interested in customizable keys for your Mac, boom arms for your streaming or podcasting mics, a teleprompter for video calls and recording, or high-quality lights you can control from an app (plus much more), Elgato’s Black Friday sale is your chance to invest in new gear at a more-affordable price.
With sales of 15% up to 30% on select products, you can get the Stream Deck, Wave Mic Arm, and Prompter, plus everything below on sale for this weekend only. Here’s what’s newly on sale, not including all the discounts from their early Black Friday pre-sale1 – I use all of these except the Pro mic arm (because I already gave the LP version):
- Prompter – 29%
- Wave Mic Arm Pro – 17%
- Wave Mic Arm LP – 25%
- Wave Panels (White) – 20%
- Green Screen XL – 18%
- Stream Deck MK.2 – 20%
My personal favorite though? The Prompter + Key Light Mini + Cold Shoe combo, a $379.99 bundle for only $199.99.
I’m also happy to answer any questions on social media if you’re unsure of anything – nobody wants to buy something they won’t use, so I can always help assess what’s right for your setup.
I’ve also been sharing posts on my site throughout this year as an Elgato Partner, so check out these stories from today’s products on sale:
- Back Up Your Stream Deck Profiles (And Access Them With This Shortcut) »
- Action Sharing Lets You Share Individual Stream Deck Actions (Like Shortcuts) »
- Elgato Prompter Gains Voice Sync, Camera Preview, and Global Hotkeys »
- Voice Sync Beta Scrolls Scripts on Elgato Prompter Automatically »
- Stream Deck + Pairs Perfectly With the Elgato Prompter »
- Time For Me To Upgrade To Elgato’s Green Screen XL »
- You Can Change The Elgato Prompter Between Text, Chat, and Display Modes »
- Smart Profiles Swap Your Stream Deck Layout Automatically When Switching Apps »
- How To Quickly Plan Scripts For The Elgato Prompter With Voice Dictation Mode »
- Elgato Prompter’s Accessory Mounting Points Replace Yet Another Stand In My Studio »
- Elgato Updates Prompter Features From The Camera Hub App »
- Elgato’s Prompter Lets You Look Right Into The Camera »
- You Can Scroll The Elgato Prompter With The Stream Deck + »
- Attention Apple Fans: Elgato’s Acoustic Wave Panels Now Come In White »
Check out all the sales on Elgato’s site for Black Friday and the week before, and check out my blog tag for all my Elgato posts.
P.S. If you’re reading this after Black Friday, you can use my Elgato Partner code ZZ-CASSINELLI for 5% off at checkout.
- My partner discount code can’t be combined with existing deals, but these discounts are already larger than what I’d have saved you at full price. ↩