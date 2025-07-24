Shortcuts gains actions for Apple Intelligence, Messages, and Notes checklists in iOS 26 beta

In iOS 26, Apple is adding a series of exciting new actions to Shortcuts, with a heavy focus on Apple Intelligence including direct access to their Foundation Models with the new Use Model action.

Alongside that, Apple has actions for Writing Tools, Image Playground, and Visual Intelligence, plus the ability to Add Files to Freeform and Notes, Export in Background from the iWork apps, and new Find Conversation & Find Messages actions for the Messages app, among others.

Plus, new updates to current actions—like turning Show Result into Show Content—make existing functionality easier to understand.

Here’s everything that’s new – available now in Public Beta:

Apple Intelligence

The major focus of actions in iOS 26 is access to Apple Intelligence, both directly from the Foundation Models and indirectly through pre-built Writing Tools actions and Image Playground actions – plus a simple “Open to Visual Intelligence” action that seems perfectly suited for the Action button.

Use Model

Use Model Private Cloud Compute Offline ChatGPT Extension



Writing Tools

Make Table from Text

Make List from Text

Adjust Tone of Text

Proofread Text

Make Text Concise

Rewrite Text

Summarize Text

Visual Intelligence

Open to Visual Intelligence

Image Playground

Create Image

Actions

Apple has added new actions for system apps and features, starting with an interesting Search action that pulls in a set number of results, similar to Spotlight.

Both Freeform and Notes got “Add File” actions, plus you can add directly to checklists in Notes now too. Apple put the Background Tasks to work with exporting from iWork apps, and nice-to-have actions for Sports, Photos, and Weather make it easier to take advantage of those apps.

Particularly nice is Find Conversations and Find Messages, the former of which works well with Open Conversation, and the latter of which is a powerful search tool.

Search

Search

Freeform

Add File to Freeform

Notes

Add File to Notes

Append Checklist Item

iWork

Export Spreadsheet in Background

Export Document in Background

Export Presentation in Background

Documents

Convert to USDZ

Sports

Get Upcoming Sports Events

Photos

Create Memory Movie

Messages

Find Conversations

Find Messages

Weather

Add Location to List

Remove Location from List

Updated

Apple continues to make Shortcuts actions easier to understand and adopt for new users, making small tweaks like clarifying Show Content and Repeat with Each Item.

Plus, existing actions like Calculate Expression, Translate, and Transcribe have benefitted from system-level improvements:

Show Result is now titled Show Content

Repeat with Each is now labeled “Repeat with Each Item” once placed

Open Board for Freeform now shows as App Shortcuts

Calculate Expression can accept real-time currency data

Translate has been improved

Transcribe has been improved

“Use Search as Input” added to Shortcut Input

Coming this Fall

These new actions are available now in Public Beta—install at your own risk—and will be fully available in the fall once iOS 26 releases.

There are also further improvements on the Mac, which gained Automations in Shortcuts—including unique File, Folder, and Drive automations only available on Mac—plus the ability to run actions directly in Spotlight. I’ll cover these in future stories – be sure check the features out if you’re on the betas.

I will update this post if any more actions are discovered in future betas, or if there’s anything I’ve missed here.

P.S. See Apple’s video “Develop for Shortcuts and Spotlight with App Intents” for the example shortcut in the header photo.