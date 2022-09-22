iPhone 14 Photowalk: This Sunday at the San Francisco Ferry Building

Hello photographers! 📸

I am hosting a friendly neighborhood photowalk with my pal Mikah Sargent from TWiT this Sunday, September 25th.

We’re starting at 10 AM outside the San Francisco Ferry Building and then walking through the city — and you’re welcome to join us!

Ahoy, SF folks! @mattcassinelli and I are planning an iPhone 14* Photo Walk this Sunday (09/25). We’re going to meet at the Ferry Building @ 10 a.m. *Any camera is fine; you won’t be turned away if you don’t have the latest iPhone. pic.twitter.com/lD2AeZjzNc — Mikah Sargent (@mikahsargent) September 20, 2022

We are both casual photographers trying to get together with other folks who are looking to practice their photography skills as a group — what better opportunity than the new iPhone launch?

You don’t need an iPhone 14 to attend, but we’re looking to share tips on places or things to shoot in SF, cool mobile apps or gear we use, and just spend time getting to know how to use our new phone cameras.

Feel free to attend or bring a friend if you live in the area — we’ll meet up at the large space just outside the building (the Harry Bridges Plaza) at 10. We’ll take photos for 15 minutes or so there, then head off into the city for a few hours.

Once we’re done, we can all share our photos and get everyone’s different perspectives on the same places — it should be fun!

If you do plan on attending, please let me or Mikah know in some way—preferably on Twitter—just so we can understand if you’re coming and we know to wait for you!

Hope to see you there 👋