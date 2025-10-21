Jason Snell: Shortcuts Is Not Really That Friendly

From Jason Snell, on Upgrade: An LLM in the Woods:

“It’s like me saying, oh, you know, Shortcuts does a pretty good job of being a consumer user scripting utility. It’s like, well, yeah, but also really no.”

Plus, later:

“I mean, that’s the bottom line is it’s a great idea. And like I said about Misty Studio, all things considered, it does a pretty good job of being kind of a friendly face to building an AI model, but in the end, it’s like Shortcuts in that it’s not really that friendly.”

Fair enough – if it truly was, I’d have been out of a job for a long time.

Check out the Upgrade podcast on Apple Podcasts and YouTube.