Jason Snell: Shortcuts Is Not Really That Friendly

From Jason Snell, on Upgrade: An LLM in the Woods:
“It’s like me saying, oh, you know, Shortcuts does a pretty good job of being a consumer user scripting utility.
It’s like, well, yeah, but also really no.”
Plus, later:
“I mean, that’s the bottom line is it’s a great idea. And like I said about Misty Studio1, all things considered, it does a pretty good job of being kind of a friendly face to building an AI model, but in the end, it’s like Shortcuts in that it’s not really that friendly.”
Fair enough – if it truly was, I’d have been out of a job for a long time.
Check out the Upgrade podcast on Apple Podcasts and YouTube.2
- For reference, they explained Misty Studio earlier:
> “Misty Studio is a demo that Apple did for the M5. Misty Studio runs an open-source model locally” ↩
- P.S. I apologize in advance to Jason for the URL slug 🙂↩