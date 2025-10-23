OpenAI acquires Software Applications Incorporated, maker of Sky

From the OpenAI company blog:

AI progress isn’t only about advancing intelligence—it’s about unlocking it through interfaces that understand context, adapt to your intent, and work seamlessly. That’s why we’re excited to share that OpenAI has acquired Software Applications Incorporated, makers of Sky.

And:

“We’ve always wanted computers to be more empowering, customizable, and intuitive. With LLMs, we can finally put the pieces together. That’s why we built Sky, an AI experience that floats over your desktop to help you think and create. We’re thrilled to join OpenAI to bring that vision to hundreds of millions of people.” —Ari Weinstein, Co-Founder and CEO, Software Applications Incorporated

Incredible run by my former teammates – first selling Workflow to Apple, and now Sky to OpenAI.

I’m super excited to see their deep talent and passion reflected in the ChatGPT app.

