Casey Liss created a Status Board for his smart home »

From Casey Liss:

[A] listener pointed me to these now-discontinued HomeSeer switches. At a glance, this a standard Decora-style dimmer that can be controlled via ZWave. However, upon closer inspection, there are seven LEDs on the left-hand side. Even more interestingly, you can put the switch in “status mode”, which means each of the LEDs can be individually controlled.

[…]

The center switch actually controls the lights above our kitchen table. But for me, it’s the home status board. Here’s what each of the lights indicates, from top to bottom:

LED Color Purpose None Not currently used Green The laundry needs attention Blue The mail is waiting None Not currently used White The Volvo is charging Magenta The shed door is open Red The garage door is open

The steady/all-good state of the status board is for all of the LEDs to be extinguished. If any of them is on, it doesn’t necessarily mean that something needs attention, but it may.