Xcode 26.3 unlocks the power of agentic coding »

New from Apple: Developers can leverage coding agents, including Anthropic’s Claude Agent and OpenAI’s Codex, directly in Xcode to tackle complex tasks autonomously, helping them develop apps faster than ever.

From Apple Newsroom:

Expanding on the intelligence features introduced in Xcode 26, which brought a brand-new coding assistant for writing and editing in Swift, this release gives coding agents access to even more of Xcode’s capabilities. Agents like Claude Agent and Codex can now collaborate throughout the entire development life cycle, giving developers the power to streamline workflows, iterate faster, and bring ideas to life like never before. Agents can search documentation, explore file structures, update project settings, and verify their work visually by capturing Xcode Previews and iterating through builds and fixes.

Very cool update from Apple. Time to test how well it handles App Intents…

