Shortcuts Live: Working with Safari Tabs in iOS 16 Public Beta 2

Tune into the latest episode of Shortcuts Live, where I streamed for a little over an hour covering the new Find Tab action that I discovered in iOS 16 public beta 2.

Join me after the launch of iOS 16 public beta 2 to build Shortcuts live — this stream, we’ll cover the new Find Tabs and Reading List actions that I just discovered in the betas, plus the Reminders actions that just reappeared after disappearing after the first developer beta. The Safari actions are pretty exciting, so come share your ideas in the chat and we’ll come up with some great use cases together!

Here’s a list of the chapters:

00:00 – Start of stream

05:45 – Markdown list of current tabs

12:52 – Filter Links That Don’t Contain Specific Website

15:17 – Find Bookmarks & Reading List filters

20:13 – Find Tab Groups

22:00 – Find Tabs from Specific Tab Group (doesn’t work, but we covered Focus Filters & Scripting)

35:37 – Add to Reading List, Instapaper, Pocker

38:15 – Set Playback Destination / Speaker Groups

39:45 – Stream Deck teaser

42:12 – Saving Links to Clipboard

45:58 – Auto-Lock

48:32 – Open Tab & Choose From List

49:53 – Search Tabs

53:25 – Quick Note

57:20 – Quick Note with Link

1:00:04 – Get Article Details From Tabs

1:03:21 – Mail app

1:04:45 – Reminders Smart Lists

1:07:11 – Reminders Templates

1:10:47 – Add Tabs As Rich Reminders

1:12:43 – End of building / Revue discussion

1:15:27 – Wrap-up / Logging shortcuts

1:24:00 – Actual Goodbye

If you’re watching the replay, you can still leave comments and I can respond to them afterwards!

Check out the full livestream on YouTube.